Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex-girlfriend Jen Harley posted about “peace” following their split and the Jersey Shore star’s restraining order.

Harley, 32, shared a quote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 1, that read, “A break from someone will either make you realize how much you truly miss/love them or how much peace you have without them.” Underneath the quote, she wrote, “Nothing but Peace baby.”

The message came two weeks after she accused Ortiz-Magro, 33, of cheating with a friend.

“You cheated, you lied, you f–ked up. It’s always been you,” Harley wrote on her Instagram Stories on November 13. “I don’t want to hear about Ron and all these girls I know believe me there has been sooo many screenshots and pictures. I’m use to it I know he’s hooking up with my friend to get back at me (back at me for not wanting to get back with him). It’s a cycle that never end. I’m exhausted and disgusted by it.”

The pair, who share daughter Ariana Sky, 19 months, split in October after an altercation at an L.A. Airbnb that saw the MTV personality charged with seven misdemeanors including domestic violence, child endangerment, false imprisonment and resisting arrest.

Ortiz-Magro pleaded not guilty but was ordered to stay at least 150 yards away from Harley and his daughter, who was present during their fight.

Harley wrote on November 13 that she did not ask for the restraining order and is “working on getting it dropped so he can see [Ariana] if he wants to.”

“All I ever wanted was a family for our daughter,” she added. “The toxic part was sweeping everything under the rug and trying to look past all the cheating just didn’t work for me. I’m heartbroken from it all and just want to coparent peacefully.”

A source told Us Weekly that Ortiz-Magro “really misses his daughter and wants to see her,” adding that the toddler is “his number one priority.”

On Thursday, November 28, he shared a throwback photo on Instagram that showed him kissing Ariana and wrote, “I am thankful for all of my friends & Family. I am most thankful for my whole world & reason for me doing everything I do everyday. #DaddysLittleGirl.”