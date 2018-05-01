The perfect way to move on from a split: playing Cards Against Humanity. Following a very public social media feud with girlfriend Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro went over to Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay’s place to watch the finale of her hit Bravo series on Monday, April 30.

“I mean, while watching the Vanderpump Rules finale, we have our own reality show in my condo,” Shay, 32, says in her Instagram Story, turning the camera around to show that Ortiz-Magro, 32, is there, as well as The Challenge’s Kailah Casillah and her boyfriend, recording artist Mikey P.

She also posted Mikey and Ortiz-Magro filming a Boomerang video, which was later shared on Mikey’s Instagram account. “There are two sides to every story. I don’t give a f—k what you think you saw or heard or whatever. I’ve been one of @realronniemagro‘s best friends for 10 years now. Don’t come at me with some bulls—t, i ain’t tryna hear it. PIPE DOWN.” He added the hashtag “#rideformydogs.”

It seems that Ortiz-Magro met Shay through Mikey and his girlfriend – they post photos frequently with the Jersey Shore star.

Shay also shared a video on her Story cracking up when Ortiz-Magro received a card in Cards Against Humanity that read “MTV’s new reality show features eight washed-up celebrities living with ____.” In the video, Ortiz-Magro says “that s—t is rigged” and playfully flips her off.

The reality star appeared in good spirits following his very public feud with his girlfriend of over a year, which started on Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 29. Both Harley and Ortiz-Magro claimed the other had cheated and on Monday, a video was posted on her Instagram Live that appeared to be a physical altercation between the couple. “Ronnie and Jen are definitely done and he’s telling his friends that he’s single,” an insider confirmed to Us Weekly after the video surfaced. However, another source added, “That can change at any moment.”

Ortiz-Magro also released an apology on Monday night in a statement to Us Weekly. “I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans. This is a private matter that should have never been made public,” he said. “I remain focused on my daughter and she is my number one priority.” He welcomed his first daughter Ariana Sky with Harley on April 3.

