Shoutout to the haters! Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has little patience left for internet trolls who judge his lifestyle.

The Jersey Shore star, 32, issued a warning to his critics via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 30. “When your biggest fear, becomes reality,” he wrote. “Next fan to try to tell me how to life my life, when they haven’t accomplish anything with theirs is getting put on blast & I’m gonna let my real fans roast all you haters!!!!”

Less than one day after Ortiz-Magro shared the cryptic message, his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley, revealed that someone damaged her late father’s car. “I’m in shock this happen[ed] to my fathers car who passed away. Heartbroken,” she captioned a since-deleted Instagram Story photo of the smashed window. “You wanted to get me you got me bro.” (It is unclear whether or not Harley is implying that Ortiz-Magro vandalized the vehicle.)

The tumultuous twosome most recently split on May 22, one week after deciding to give their relationship another go. “They had a big fight the other day and a re done … for now,” a source close to the duo exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “It’s going to keep changing every day.”

The reality star and the businessman started dating in July 2017 and split for the first time in April, weeks after welcoming their first child. Although they reunited on May 15, fans speculated that Ortiz-Magro cheated on Harley during an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in which he had a flirtatious evening with a girl he met at a club.

Us Weekly caught up with the new dad in April, where he revealed that becoming a father to daughter Ariana Sky has changed his “whole mindset.”

“Things that were important to you just aren’t anymore. Your mindset is taking care of your family and being a good role model and basically just, yo unnerve want to see anything happen to them,” he explained. “She gets the hiccups and I go crazy because it’s out of my hands.”

Ortiz-Margo and Harley “take turns” caring for their little one. He added: “We’re a tag team.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!