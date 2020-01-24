Next chapter? Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is in the process of selling his Las Vegas home amid ongoing drama with his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, with whom he shares 21-month-old daughter Ariana Sky.

The Jersey Shore star, 34, listed the Nevada-area pad late last year. The nearly 3,000-square foot residence boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, according to its Realtor.com listing. The asking price is $869,900.

“Ronnie put it up in October,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “It’s his home, not Jen’s. She has her own place.”

A source told Us on Tuesday, January 21, that Harley, 32, “has a key to his place.”

The MTV personality declared that he would sell his Las Vegas pad in September 2018, sharing a collage photo of the home to his Instagram Story. “Brand new house for sale!!!” he wrote at the time. “Dm @jnitrolv for further details!!! #Views.”

In posts that followed, Ortiz-Magro said he was “ready” to return to his Jersey Shore roots and “keep making TV great again” after having “much needed time off” his daughter.

“Love my fans thanks for the support and kind words thru everything,” he continued. “Damnnn Daniel back with the white vans lmao!!!! #FistPump.”

Around the time he shared these Instagram Story updates, a source told Us exclusively that Ortiz-Magro had asked Harley to “move out” after they had a major altercation. He had “put all of Jen’s stuff in boxes” and she “moved out” thereafter.

News of the home hitting the market comes after Ortiz-Magro was granted a restraining order against Harley. The New York native accused her of “viciously assaulting him” on January 11 after she “entered his home while he was sleeping,” his attorneys Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine confirmed to Us.

Ortiz-Magro’s attorneys said that he responded to the alleged incident by reporting it to the authorities and filing a domestic violence complaint against Harley, who allegedly “tried to poke Ronnie’s eye out with the eyeliner and hit him across the face,” a source told Us. The restraining order is in effect until Tuesday, February 25.

Harley’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, told Us that recent contact between the exes was “in violation of the restraining order in effect against” Oritz-Magro. The lawyer also claimed that the Las Vegas native had “not received any restraining order” in regards to herself and would “oppose it” if served.

Since beginning their romance in 2017, the on-again, off-again pair have had a tumultuous and drama-filled relationship. They welcomed their daughter, Ariana, in April 2018.

With reporting by Brody Brown