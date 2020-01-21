Jen Harley Tried to Poke Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Eye Out With Eyeliner

Jen Harley slapped on-off boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in the face and tried to poke his eye out in the incident that precipitated his protection order against her, according to a source.

“He was sleeping when Jen came into his house — she has a key to his place,” the source exclusively alleges to Us Weekly, describing the January 11 incident. “She tried to poke Ronnie’s eye out with the eyeliner and hit him across the face. She attacked him. After she beat him, she ran from the cops and went to drink.”

Us confirmed on Thursday, January 16, that Ortiz-Magro, 34, was granted an emergency order for protection against domestic violence. His attorneys, Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine, claimed in a statement to Us that Harley, 32, “entered his home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him” on January 11.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star then “called the Las Vegas Police Department and filed a domestic violence complaint against Jennifer,” the attorneys told Us, adding that a family court judge granted the emergency protection order on January 15 and that it remains in effect until February 25.

Harley’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, also gave a statement to Us at the time. “Contact that Ronnie Ortiz had with Jen Harley recently was in violation of the restraining order in effect against him,” she said. “We have not received any restraining order against her, and if Jen does get served with one, we will oppose it.”

“Jen just wants to raise her baby in peace,” Bloom added, referring to the couple’s daughter, 21-month-old Ariana.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred after Harley accused the reality star of cheating because she found another woman’s makeup in the garbage.

The couple have had a rollercoaster relationship since they got together in 2017. In April 2018, they traded infidelity accusations, and less than two months later, they got into a physical altercation in a Las Vegas hotel.

Harley was arrested for domestic battery in June 2018 after allegedly dragging Ortiz-Magro with her car, though the Clark County District Attorney’s Office chose to not go forward with the case due to “insufficient evidence.”

After another altercation in October 2019, Ortiz-Magro was arrested on a kidnapping charge. Harley was granted an emergency protective order, which was initially ordered for one week but reportedly extended later on. Ortiz-Magro was charged with seven misdemeanors later that month and has since pleaded not guilty.

In a December Instagram post, Ortiz-Magro contended he was a “great father,” and the new source tells Us that Ariana is “his priority.”

“He doesn’t want anything to do with Jen, but he does want to coparent and be with his daughter,” the source adds. “He knows that he’s tied to Jen for the rest of their daughter’s life, so he wants her to be able to be a good mom so they can coparent.”

With reporting by Brody Brown