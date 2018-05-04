Proud dad. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shared a photo of his daughter, Ariana Sky, after his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley, appeared to reignite the drama between the former couple.

The Jersey Shore star, 32, posted a photo of his baby girl wearing a cat filter on his Instagram Story on Friday, May 4. Magro added four read heart emojis to the precious pic of his 1-month-old daughter sleeping.

Magro and Harley split on April 30 after the fallout of their relationship, which included a physical altercation and cheating accusations, played out on social media. While the drama between the pair seemingly ended — a source told Us on Thursday, May 3, that they were “on speaking terms” after their breakup — Harley appeared to shade Magro as the most recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, in which he tried to convince his roommates that he was not unfaithful to Harley, aired.

“Don’t allow someone who talks to you in a snobby, condescending, rude manner get to you or intimidate you,” the quote posted to her Instagram Story read. “That is a sign of an insecure person trying to appear superior to you. Arrogance and condescension in always a sign of weakness.”

The reality TV personality also shared a message on his Instagram Story on Thursday. “We all pray for signs and help,” he wrote, alongside a story about God sending signs and the hashtags “Sometimes we are blinded by what we want instead of what’s real” and “always signs.”

Harley shared the first photo of Ariana on May 2, writing, “Having a daughter is such an amazing feeling , changes your whole out look on life and how you want to be as a person , I love this girl more than anything and just want to be the best mom I can be to her.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!