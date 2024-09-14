Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Rory McIlroy Breaks Silence After Golf Hiatus: ‘Sometimes Life Can Get a Lot’

By
NEWCASTLE, NORTHERN IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on from the 17th green during day three of the Amgen Irish Open 2024 at Royal County Down Golf Club on September 14, 2024 in Newcastle, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy has explained why he needed to take a hiatus from playing golf.

“There’s been a lot going on this year from golf-wise and then, obviously, personal-wise as well,” McIlroy, 35, told Patrick Kielty during the Saturday, September 14, episode of The Late Late Show. “Sometimes life can get a lot and it can get too much, and I had to take a little bit of a break and get away from the game more than anything else.”

According to McIlroy, he needed to take space from “the business of golf” to realize his priorities.

“[What’s] actually important to me is friends, family [and] enjoying myself,” the pro athlete said. “Enjoy the fact that you were this little boy in Holywood, and you’ve grown up to be whatever it is that I am, and I need to enjoy that time.”

Pro Golfer Rory McIlroy and Wife Erica Stoll's Relationship Timeline: From Paris Engagement to Parenthood

Related: Golf Pro Rory McIlroy and Wife Erica Stoll's Relationship Timeline

McIlroy had announced in June that he planned to take a few weeks off from golf tournaments. That same month, McIlroy filed to dismiss his divorce from wife Erica Stoll.

Us Weekly confirmed on June 11 that McIlroy filed a notice of voluntary dismissal in Palm Beach, Florida, ending his request for a divorce. The filing was closed out the same day.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 05: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses for a photo with his wife, Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy McIlroy during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Andrew Redington/Getty Images

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together,” McIlroy told The Guardian in a statement at the time. “Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

McIlroy and Stoll have been married since 2017, during which they welcomed daughter Poppy. Seven years later, news broke in May that McIlroy had filed for divorce and claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” He also requested joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter.

Breaking Down Rory McIlroy s Golf Winnings Amid Erica Stoll Prenup News

Related: Breaking Down Rory McIlroy's Finances

Stoll never publicly addressed the pair’s separation, though a source exclusively told Us that she was “lonely” in her marriage.

Keep Cozy This Fall With This Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket That’s Now 43% off!

Deal of the Day

Keep Cozy This Fall With This Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket That’s Now 43% off! View Deal

“She knew what she was getting into with his profession, but once they had Poppy, things really changed and she had a new perspective,” the insider told Us. “Erica was usually absent for most of his tournaments and was really focused on Poppy.”

With the separation legally behind them, McIlroy is getting back on the fairway — and would support Poppy following in his footsteps.

“We got her her first real clubs for her birthday this year, so she’s started taking a little bit of an interest,” he gushed on Saturday. “If she did [become a pro golfer], I would be 100 percent supportive, but at the same time, I wouldn’t mind if she did something different.”

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.