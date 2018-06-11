Rose McGowan has been indicted on one felony count of cocaine possession in Loudoun County, Virginia, Us Weekly confirms.

McGowan’s trial date has ben set for Tuesday, June 12, one day after her indictment, but her attorney has waived her appearance. If convicted, the Charmed alum, 44, could face up to 10 years behind bars.

In a statement to Us, McGowan’s lawyer, Jose Baez, said: “Rose steadfastly maintains her innocence. These charges would have never been brought if it weren’t for her activism as a voice for women everywhere. I assure you, this selective prosecution will be met with a strong defense.”

McGowan was previously arrested in November 2017 for felony possession of a controlled substance. The actress turned herself into authorities in Loudoun County and was released on a $5,000 bond.

The actress, who was one of the first woman to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, seemingly referenced the former movie mogul, 66, when speaking out about the arrest warrant in October.

“Are they trying to silence me? This is a warrant out of my arrest in Virginia,” she tweeted at the time. “What a load of HORSES—T.”

Back in January, McGowan revealed that her November arrest will play out on her E! series, Citizen Rose.

“Yes, you see my friends, you see me have to be arrested,” she told reporters at a TCA Panel at the time. “You see a lot. You see fun. It’s every scope of human emotion. Why? Because I’m human.”

Nearly one month before her own arrest, McGowan spoke out after Weinstein turned himself into New York City police to face criminal charges for his alleged sexual misconduct.

“I feel shocked,” she told Good Morning America in May. “I have to admit, I didn’t think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him. I have a visceral need for him to have handcuffs on.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!