Rose McGowan’s Arrest Will Play Out on Her New E! Series

Rose McGowan is not holding back in her new E! series, Citizen Rose. The Charmed alum revealed fans will even see her get arrested.

“Yes, you see my friends, you see me have to be arrested,” McGowan said when asked by reporters at the TCA Panel for Citizen Rose on Tuesday, January 9, if viewers will see her personal life. “You see a lot. You see fun. It’s every scope of human emotion. Why? Because I’m human.”

As previously reported, McGowan was arrested after turning herself in to police on November 14 for felony possession of a controlled substance. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office told Us Weekly at the time that the activist and actress, 44, was booked into the system, took a mugshot, and then was released on a $5,000 bond.

It was announced earlier this month that McGowan landed her own show on E!. The series will give fans the opportunity to see the journey that McGowan has been on — from releasing her memoir, Brave, to standing up to abuse in Hollywood, being one of the first to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct and start the #MeToo movement. The special will premiere on E! on January 30 with a two-hour documentary, followed by four episodes airing in Spring 2018.

McGowan revealed on Tuesday that Citizen Rose will feature her ups and downs.

“I have dance parties in my bathroom with karaoke lighting and then I’ll be crying five minutes earlier because I saw a tweet where someone said — I said, ‘I love my favor!’ and someone said, ‘You took a payout!’ and I’m like, I did that so that I could buy a billboard that said so and so is a rapist,” McGowan explained.

She continued, “Whenever I’m creating art I’m free and I’m happy. And also, it’s interesting — The people who are doing the documentary behind the cameras were saying, ‘Rose, we notice that whenever you’re not in Los Angeles, you’re very happy.’ So I’m going to be moving, with that information … [L.A. is] not my place.”

Citizen Rose premieres on E!Tuesday, January 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

