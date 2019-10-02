



Standing by her side. Rumer Willis is proud of her mom, Demi Moore, for getting candid about her struggles — including addiction, sexual assault and divorce — in her new memoir, Inside Out.

Willis, the eldest daughter of Moore and Bruce Willis, appeared as a guest cohost on The Talk on Tuesday, October 1, where she praised her mom for being open about difficult times in her life.

“I’m so proud of her vulnerability, and I think so many women have watched her – and just as her daughter, I’ve watched her, as kind of beacon of strength, and this kind of leader,” Rumer, 31, said.

The Empire actress added that she found the way the St. Elmo’s Fire star, 56, spoke about her issues inspiring.

“And I think what I really respect about her is that she is never the victim in her stories,” she continued. “She takes accountability, she takes responsibility – and mind you, this is her perspective, her story, and she’s the first one to say that, but she’s allowing herself to show everyone that you can go through some really difficult, hard things, and you can still be someone who is thriving and taking accountability, and just being a strong survivor without being, ‘Oh, I survived this, and this is who I am because of this story.’ Which I think is amazing.”

In the memoir, Moore detailed her failed marriages to Freddy Moore, Bruce, 64, and Ashton Kutcher. She claimed that after Rumer’s birth, the Expendables star wasn’t interested in getting married.

“But Bruce didn’t want to be the guy who walked out on his family, who did that to his kid,” she wrote. “When he left to do Hudson Hawk, things were in a very precious state. I went over to visit once, and, frankly, I had the feeling that he had screwed around.”

However, they did tie the knot in 1987 and had three daughters – Rumer, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25. Their divorce was finalized in 2000.

Demi also discussed her marriage to Ashton, 41, and claimed threesomes were one factor that led to their split. The former couple were married from 2005 to 2013.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!