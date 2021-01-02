Rumer Willis rang in the new year with a major milestone. The actress celebrated four years of sobriety on Thursday, January 31.

Rumer, 32, opened up about her journey via Instagram, admitting she’s been faced with challenges along the way.

“4 Years Sober Today!!! So grateful for choosing myself above any need to distract or numb out,” she wrote. “Especially this past year when so much has come up for not just myself but the world. I feel immense gratitude that even when I have no escape from the feelings that come up no matter [how] hard or painful they may be, I try my best to live through them and come out the other side.”

The Sorority Row star continued, “This year has brought up so many challenges but I know that because I choose to rise to the challenge each and every time I am loving myself and showing myself that I am capable of getting through anything.”

Rumer shared a message to “anyone and everyone who is struggling,” noting that sobriety “is not a one size fits all process.”

“I don’t have all the answers, I know what has worked for me but always here to lend support or just listen,” she wrote.

While celebrating six months of sobriety in 2017, Rumer opened up about her state of mind in the midst of her addiction. She maintained that despite her stumbles, she was “proud” of her milestone.

“I will be the first one to say I’m not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself. Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety,” she wrote on Instagram.

She added, “It’s not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life. Thank you all for the love and support and remember to be gentle with yourself.”

The post marked the first time the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore spoke publicly about her battle. Sister Tallulah Willis, who spent 45 days in a rehab inpatient program for substance abuse and an eating disorder in 2014, has also been vocal about her struggle.

“I’m now 20 years old, and I can say that I’m getting to that place where I’m starting to feel OK with myself, bit by bit,” Tallulah, 26, told Teen Vogue in 2015. “It’s not night and day — it’s not like now I completely love myself and I have no problems. That isn’t how it works. But there are the starting points of that, and that’s really exciting. I’m growing every day and breaking old patterns.”

Moore had her own struggles with drug addiction. Tallulah, Rumer and the G.I. Jane actress appeared on Red Table Talk in November 2019, discussing the impact of Moore’s substance abuse and past relapses.

“It was like the sun went down, and, like, a monster came, you know?” Tallulah shared. “Like, I remember, there’s just the anxiety that would come up in my body when I could sense her eyes shutting a little bit more, the way she was speaking, or she would be a lot more affectionate with me if she wasn’t sober.”

Rumer recalled similar behavior, which she called “jarring and weird.”

“It was very weird. There were moments where it would get angry, and I recall being very upset and kind of treating her like a child and speaking to her like a child. It was not the mom that we had grown up with,” Tallulah added.

Bruce, 65, and Moore, 58, were married from 1987 to 2000. They also share a third daughter, Scout Willis, 29.