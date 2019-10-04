Ryan Reynolds and Pregnant Blake Lively Look Too Cute in Date Night Selfie





Date night! Ryan Reynolds and his pregnant wife, Blake Lively, looked too cute at a recent romantic dinner together.

The Deadpool star, 42, took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 3, to post a sweet selfie of him and the Gossip Girl alum, 32, enjoying a meal at TAK Room in New York City. Keeping with his tradition of posting blurry photos of his wife, the picture showed Lively with a pixelated hand, while Reynolds looked crystal clear.

The Simple Favor star announced in June that she’s expecting the couple’s third child when she arrived at the premiere of her husband’s film Pokémon Detective Pikachu with a visible baby bump. Lively and Reynolds, who wed in September 2012 after a year of dating, are already parents of daughters James, 4, and Inez, 3.

A source told Us Weekly in August that the couple are spending more time at their home in Westchester, New York, as they prepare for baby No. 3.

“Blake has a really great support system there,” the insider said. “She has several mom friends and loves having them over for play dates.”

The Proposal star celebrated his wife’s 32nd birthday later that month with a slideshow of photos where the actress is either blurry or not looking at the camera. In the comments section of his post, a fan expressed their excitement to see the couple’s third child.

“Get that baby outta there!” the user wrote.

In response, Reynolds teased that he’s not ready to be a dad to three kids. He quipped, “I keep whispering, ‘Stay in …’”

The Just Friends actor also joked about his children in September when he posted an Instagram about his daughters keep him from sleeping.

“Bags under my eyes by two thankless a–holes who refused to go to bed the night before, despite the fact I read them Winnie the Pooh and nearly half of Stephen King’s The Shining,” Reynolds captioned the post.

In July 2016, the Shallows actress told Marie Claire that she hopes to keep her children out of the spotlight as much as possible because of the way her husband was raised.

“Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had,” she said. “We don’t ever want to rob them of what we had, because we’d feel really selfish.”

