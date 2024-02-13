Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige were the picture-perfect couple during an outing at New York Fashion Week.

The pair were all smiles sitting in the front row on Monday, February 12, at Naeem Khan’s “Trompe L’oeil” show, which featured items from the fall and winter line. Seacrest, 49, and Paige, 26, had a matching moment as he wore a dark suit with a V-neck T-shirt while she rocked a black sleeveless, belted jumpsuit. Paige completed the look with a black coat and gold accessories.

Seacrest and Paige’s fashionable night out comes after they were recently spotted leaving the gym in Miami. Photos from the outing showed Seacrest opting for beige jeans and a tight knitted top while his girlfriend wore a comfy pajama-style set in a jungle print.

The duo initially sparked romance rumors in May 2021 and Us Weekly confirmed their relationship one month later, with a source sharing, “[They are] very happy together and doing great. [They are] keeping their relationship very private.”

The couple have gone on to share more and more glimpses at their romance.

In February 2023, Paige gushed over Seacrest in a sweet tribute in honor of Valentine’s Day, writing via Instagram, “Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime ❤️‍. Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures. Blessed to have the honor of loving you 🥰.”

Paige also publicly showed her support when Seacrest confirmed his exit from Live With Kelly and Ryan in February 2023. (Kelly Ripa‘s husband, Mark Consuelos, subsequently took over as cohost while Seacrest moved on to become the new host of Wheel of Fortune following Pat Sajak‘s departure.)

Paige took to social media to praise Seacrest’s accomplishments, writing via Instagram in April 2023, “Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man. You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others.”

She added: “I am so excited for this next chapter of your life and our life. May it be filled with total presence, joy and relaxation in every single moment.”