She comes in peace? Duchess Meghan’s estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, hopes the royal’s pregnancy news will bring peace to their family, including their father, Thomas Markle.

“It just makes everything that happened over the last year disappear. I want Meghan to be happy and calm and have peace. Everybody needs to be positive,” Samantha, who has constantly criticized her sister and the royal family in the press, told The Sun on Tuesday, October 16.

Kensington Palace announced on Monday, October 15, that Meghan, 34, and Prince Harry are expecting their first child. The palace also released a statement on behalf of Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is “very happy about this lovely news,” per the statement, but did not mention Thomas. (The former lighting director has spoken in several candid interviews about his daughter and admitted they have not spoken since the day after her May wedding.)

“I would hope that — for the sake of the baby, the family, the world and my dad — that leaving him out of the statement was not intentional,” Samantha, who wrote a book called The Diary of a Princess Pushy’s Sister, told The Sun. “I hope my dad is included and at a proper time. If he is excluded, I won’t be happy. It is in the best interests of the baby for my dad to be included.”

She added: “A baby changes everything and softens everyone. I would only hope that there would be some adjustment or some way of including him.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that Meghan did not personally tell Thomas about her pregnancy, noting “he found out the same time as the rest of the world.”

The former Suits star’s strained relationship with her dad first made headlines ahead of her nuptials to Harry after Thomas was caught staging paparazzi photos. While he had been set to walk his daughter down the aisle on May 19, Thomas opted not attend the nuptials amid the photo scandal and health issues.

Since the wedding, he has criticized Meghan’s new relatives on multiple occasions, referring to the British royal family as “cult-like” and “like Scientologists or the Stepford family.”

