Sara Foster is not ready to share the details of her separation from longtime love Tommy Haas.

Foster, 43, opened up her Instagram DMs for a fan Q&A on Wednesday, September 24, and received a message about her split from one bold follower.

“You owe your longtime listeners a discussion about your separation,” the social media user wrote. Foster’s reply was very telling.

“I don’t think I owe anyone anything honestly,” she wrote back. “But I love you guys.”

People broke the news of Foster and Haas’ split last month. Neither has spoken publicly about the news just yet. (Us Weekly has reached out for comment.)

Related: David Foster's Family Guide David Foster‘s family tree never seems to stop growing. The award-winning musician has been married five times in his life, which means he has a plethora of children, stepchildren, exes and, of course, his current wife, Katharine McPhee. In total, David has six biological children of his own: daughters Allison Jones Foster, Amy Skylark Foster, […]

Foster and Haas, 46, were together for 19 years and welcomed two daughters, Valentina, 13, and Josephine, 8, during their relationship. While it’s unclear what went wrong between them, Foster made it clear that reconciling would never be an option.

“Ever OK to reach back out to an ex? He had trust/abandonment issues,” a second fan wrote to Foster on Tuesday.

“Getting back with an ex is never a good idea,” she replied. “Total waste of time normally.”

Foster and Haas met in the mid-2000s and started dating. He frequented her Instagram page over the years — up until recently. Haas’ last appearance on Foster’s social media was this past February, months before the split news broke.

During a 2023 interview, Foster said that she and Haas were “basically married,” despite never exchanging their vows.

“We’ve been together since I’ve been 25 years old,” she said on the “We Met at Acme” podcast. “We have two kids. Our lives are completely intertwined and together.”

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024 Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

Foster and Haas were engaged “early on” in their relationship but continued to put marriage “on the back burner” before the idea slipped away. “Now it’s come this far that we don’t even talk about it really anymore,” she added.

Foster also reflected on her past during the podcast episode — seemingly referencing her father David Foster’s five marriages — as the reasons she didn’t want to walk down the aisle.

“I didn’t grow up respecting marriage, because I grew up thinking it doesn’t mean anything,” she shared. “You just walk away, you cheat, you go to this person, you go to that person. We just didn’t grow up with the foundation of marriage being a union of bliss and holy matrimony and forever, and we just didn’t.”