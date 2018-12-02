A happy birthday, indeed! Sarah Hyland shared a picture of herself completely nude, taken while on a post-birthday vacation with boyfriend Wells Adams.

“Skinny dipping over the ocean,” the Modern Family star, 28, captioned the photo of herself looking over the side of a pool with her back facing the camera on Instagram. “This is 28.”

The Bachelorette alum, 34, promptly commented on the snapshot, “I thoroughly enjoyed taking this picture.”

Adams also posted footage from their vacation to the British Virgin Islands. “Pro tips for the most Instagrammy vacation video,” he wrote before going into detail. “1. Get day drunk. 2. Find the sunset. 3. Convince a total smoke show to be your girlfriend. 4. Spin around like an idiot. @sarahhyland let’s go back to [Batu Villa BVI] please.”

Hyland rang in her birthday on November 24. “It’s that can’t-eat, can’t-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kind of stuff,” Adams wrote for the occasion. “Happy birthday @sarahhyland! You’re perfect and I love you most.”

“Now pack your bags, cus baby, we’re jumping on a plane and heading down to the islands tomorrow!” he added, in reference to their trip.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary in October, two months after the Bachelor in Paradise star moved into Hyland’s L.A. home. “A couple hours after we took these pics, @sarahhyland said ‘when are you going to ask me to be your girlfriend.’ I said, ‘right now,'” he recalled via Instagram on Monday, October 15, along with a series of five photos. “I then double down and said ‘I’m falling in love with you.’ She responded with, ‘I can’t say that yet.’ And then like 15 minutes later she did. Happy anniversary, baby. I love you most.”

