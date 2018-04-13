We all feel her pain. Sarah Hyland laid her emotions on the line when she shared how she was feeling amid news that Tristan Thompson cheated on girlfriend Khloé Kardashian with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter.

The Modern Family actress, 27, broke down on her Instagram Story Thursday, April 12. “I’m taking this whole Khloé Kardashian cheating scandal very personally. I’m traumatized,” she told her 5.6 million followers in a series of videos. “Khloé, you probably won’t see this, but I support you girl. I just want to take my hand and just …” At this point, she clenched her fists.

As previously reported, Thompson, 27, was spotted getting close to a woman in a New York club on Saturday, April 7, in photos and videos released by The Daily Mail on Tuesday, April 10. That same day, The Shade Room published pics of the NBA player taking the woman to a hotel, and a video later surfaced on TMZ showing the athlete kissing and getting physical with two women at a hookah lounge near Washington, D.C. in October 2017.

Kardashian, 33, gave birth to the couple’s first child together, a baby girl, on Thursday. Us Weekly confirmed Thompson was in the delivery room when their daughter was born. Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian were also at the hospital, while Kourtney Kardashian was spotted leaving Cleveland with Kim shortly after their sister welcomed her first bundle of joy.

Kardashian is preparing to leave Cleveland as soon as she and her little one are able to travel. “Khloé’s assistant is on the ground in Cleveland packing her up and preparing for Khloé’s move back to L.A.,” a source told Us exclusively on Thursday.

Thompson is not putting up a fight either, according to insiders: “Tristan is making no moves to try and prevent Khloé from leaving, and keeping their daughter in Cleveland. He is incredibly remorseful for everything that has happened and doesn’t want to cause Khloé any more pain.”

