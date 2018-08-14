Just a little jealous! Sarah Hyland recalled feeling envious of another woman Wells Adams was interested in around the same time they started talking.

Hyland, 27, shared the story while appearing on Adams’ and Brandi Cyrus’ Your Favorite Thing podcast on Friday, August 10.

“I remember being interested in Wells. When you’d DM me being like, ‘Next time I’m in LA we’re getting drinks and tacos’ and I was, like, ‘OK.’ And then I was, like, I’m gonna listen to his podcast to see what’s up and see what he’s like,” the Modern Family star recalled. But once she started listening to the show in August 2017, she realized that the Bachelor in Paradise bartender simultaneously had his sights set on Cyrus’ close friend, a musician named Liz. “I started from the beginning. I remember we were kind of talking online. There was this whole Liz thing.”

Hyland began to question The Bachelorette alum following the revelation. “I remember being like, ‘How serious is he actually about me? Is he actually serious about me or is this just a whatever thing?’”

The Geek Charming actress then did a little research on Liz and ended up liking her music. When Adams, 34, teased Hyland for “totally [doing] a deep dive on this woman,” she quipped back, “Everybody would. Every girl totally would.”

Everything worked out for Hyland and Adams in the end, though. Late last month, the radio DJ even left his home in Nashville and moved in with the star in Los Angeles. “If we’re gonna take the next step, this is the step we’ve got to take, to decide if we can handle living with one another,” Adams said on an episode of his podcast at the time.

Us Weekly broke the news in October 2017 that the couple started dating. A source told Us last month that the pair are “extremely serious” and “friends expect they’ll be engaged by the end of next year.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!