



Best buds are there for each other! Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen’s dogs dealt with their human parents’ absence by ruff-ing it together.

“While SJP & Andy are away, Kissy Broderick & Wacha will play… and majestically await our return,” Cohen, 51, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 25. “Thanks @clubpetnyc.”

In the photo, the pups sit by each other in the grass as they take a break from a walk.

According to Cohen’s Instagram Story posts, he was in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday, October 24, and jetted off to Houston on Friday.

As for Parker, the 54-year-old actress checked in from Australia earlier this week. “Buckled up for the last official engagement in Australia,” she captioned an Instagram photo on Tuesday, October 22. “Heading over to Highpoint, followed by yet another much anticipated dinner in Melbourne. Night time card games to follow. X, Sj.”

The Sex and the City alum and Cohen not only pair up their dogs for staycations, but they also turn to each other for parenting advice. “Sarah Jessica, Kelly [Ripa],” he told Us Weekly exclusively in May. “I have a whole squad of moms around me who have just been incredible.”

Parker raved about her longtime pal’s fathering skills in April. “He’s a wonderful dad,” she gushed to Us. “He’s a better dad than I even think I thought he could ever be. … It’s real and he’s living up to all of our best expectations.”

The Hocus Pocus star celebrated Cohen at an east coast baby shower in January, alongside Ripa, 49, and Anderson Cooper. “I had a heart-boner for days after this crew threw me an equally epic affair on the East Coast,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I feel loved & it’s all going to the [baby]. … Worth noting that Anderson made the ribbon hat and did a beautiful job!”

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host welcomed son Benjamin in February via surrogate.

Parker, for her part, shares son James, 16, and twin daughters Tabitha and Marion, 10, with husband Matthew Broderick, whom she wed in May 1997.