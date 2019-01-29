The Real Housewives weren’t the only ones to throw Andy Cohen a baby shower! The dad-to-be celebrated all over again — on the opposite side of the country.

“I had a heart-boner for days after this crew threw me an equally epic affair on the East Coast,” the Watch What Happens Live host, 50, captioned an Instagram pic on Tuesday, January 29. “I feel loved & it’s all going to the [baby emoji].”

Cohen went on to thank the four friends standing around him in the photo for throwing him such a fun bash. Palm Restaurant Group’s Bruce Bozzi, Kelly Ripa, Sarah Jessica Parker and friend Jackie Greenberg were all smiles under a ceiling of blue balloons. Cohen, who was in the middle of the group, sported a sweatshirt with the word DAD — and some interesting headgear.

“Worth noting that Anderson [Cooper] made the ribbon hat and did a beautiful job!” the Bravo personality added. In the second shot he posted, the Anderson Cooper 360 star could be seen tying a colorful bunch of ribbons onto Cohen’s head, with Ripa’s help.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host commented on the Instagram post, writing, “Still feel like we got the assignment wrong after seeing that other shower.”

Cohen reassured her: “You got it right babe.”

The Most Talkative author shared photos of his first baby shower, which was A Star Is Born-themed and thrown by the Real Housewives, complete with its fair share of drama — and special guests! John Mayer showed up, as well as former Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks, Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell.

Ripa commented on one of the epic party pics, writing, “FOMO! And I don’t even suffer from that. Ever!”

Bethenny Frankel and Lisa Vanderpump were noticeably missing, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne had something to say about that. “It would have been great if everyone would have showed up,” she admitted on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy.

Cohen announced that he is expecting his first child via surrogate on an episode of WWHL in December 2018. He later revealed that it’s a boy.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!