She’s no jewel thief. Sarah Jessica Parker’s attorney defended the actress after she was accused of keeping $150,000 worth of jewelry from Kat Florence Design.

“This is just plain false,” the Sex and the City alum’s lawyer, Ira Schreck, told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, September 12. “SJP was under contract to Kat Florence and was asked to keep the jewelry so that she could wear it on red carpets and other events when appropriate. Sarah Jessica Parker is as honest and trustworthy a person as anyone I have ever met. She has never and would never hold onto anything belonging to someone else. In fact, she has been asking ever since Kat Florence wrongfully stopped paying her to have the pieces returned, but Kat Florence didn’t seem terribly interested in getting them back.”

Hours earlier on Wednesday, Page Six reported that Parker, 53, is being sued by Kat Florence Design for allegedly asking to borrow some accessories for a few months following a 2016 photo shoot. The company allegedly agreed to let the Divorce star keep the pieces for two months, but the jewelry, including $40,706.72 earrings and a $27,115 ring, has still not been returned. It is seeking $150,000 in restitution.

Kat Florence Design’s attorney shared the company’s side of the story in a statement to Page Six on Wednesday: “It is our position in this case that after a photo shoot as part of the endorsement agreement, Ms. Parker requested that she could personally keep some of the pieces of the jewelry for a few months to wear personally. We agreed and documented what she had. This happened in March 2016. Over two years later, the jewelry was never returned to us. … We believe that as Ms. Parker has kept the jewelry since 2016 that she should pay us for it.”

The lawyer claimed the two sides are meeting with a mediator in New York on Friday, September 14, in hopes of resolving the dispute.

According to Page Six, Parker has been in a legal battle with Kat Florence Design since a joint venture between the two failed. The company sued her in April, while the Failure to Launch actress alleged in a countersuit filed in July that she was never paid though she completed the obligations laid out in her contract.

