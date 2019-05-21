It is never easy dealing with the loss of a pet — just ask Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The Ringer star, 42, sadly revealed through Instagram on Tuesday, May 21, that her dog Bella passed away. She cared for the Bernese Mountain Dog for six years.

“I know that time on this earth is a gift, but sometimes those gifts leave us too soon,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum wrote on Tuesday. “Bella you were truly the sweetest, kindest, most loving dog and friend. And while I don’t think six years with you was nearly enough, I’m grateful to have had you in my life. I love you.”

The Stirring Up Fun with Food author’s Instagram farewell featured several solo shots of Bella. Her husband and fellow actor Freddie Prinze Jr., 43, was also shown in one photo. The She’s All That star has not issued a public statement regarding Bella’s untimely passing.

Gellar’s unfortunate news was met with support from several high-profile names. Reese Witherspoon commented that she was “so sorry” for her former Cruel Intentions castmate’s loss. Lucy Hale and former figure skater Michelle Kwan both wrote that they were “so sorry” for mother-of-two’s current predicament. Jon Lee Brody, an actor and a filmmaker, wrote how Bella was “sweet” and “truly the best.”

Selma Blair, one of Gellar’s closest pals, also showed support on her former costar’s Instagram post. “I know how much you love her. She was the dearest,” the actress wrote.

The Scooby-Doo star has managed to keep much of her private life away from the spotlight, including aspects of her marriage with her celebrity husband, who told Us Weekly in September 2017 that “sacrifice” was “the biggest thing that’s made our marriage work.” Gellar, however, has posted a couple of photos of Bella on Instagram throughout the years.

In August 2016, she shared a photo of her now 10-year-old daughter Charlotte with Bella. She captioned the moment: “Oh the dog days of summer!! (Almost back to school already, I can’t believe it) #bernesemountaindog.”

