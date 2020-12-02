Sasha Obama Lets Loose, Dances With Friends in TikTok Video

Oops, she did it again! Sasha Obama proved her TikTok presence is versatile by showing off her dance moves in a new video with her friends.

A TikTok user posted the clip earlier this week, in which the 19-year-old college student and her pals did a choreographed routine to Popp Hunna’s “Adderall (Corvette Corvette).” Obama was featured prominently in the video, which has since been deleted from the platform. It later resurfaced on Twitter before being taken down again.

This is not the first time former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama’s youngest daughter has appeared on TikTok. (The couple, who wed in October 1992, are also parents of 22-year-old daughter Malia.) Sasha trended on Twitter in October when she lip-synced with a friend to Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” featuring the City Girls.

The clip was later deleted from TikTok, but that did not keep fans from commenting on it via Instagram and Twitter. “Sasha Obama rapping City Girls is proof that 2020 still can be great,” one person tweeted.

Sasha is a sophomore at the University of Michigan, while Malia attends Harvard University. The sisters returned home from college in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“My girls are studying from home,” Michelle, 56, said during a September Instagram Live with Jennifer Lopez. “We’re itching to get back to campus, but things are just confusing … not quite safe. I’m just glad that they’re staying put, even if they’re sick of me.”

The Becoming author told Ellen DeGeneres in March that the pandemic caused their family to focus on each other. “It’s forced us to continue to sit down with each other, have real conversations, really ask questions and figure out how to keep ourselves occupied without just TV or computers,” she explained in an Instagram video. “It’s a good exercise in reminding us that we just don’t need a lot of the stuff that we have.”

Michelle described her daughters’ opposite personalities to Meghan Markle in July 2019. “Malia and Sasha couldn’t be more different,” she detailed in a British Vogue interview. “One speaks freely and often, one opens up on her own terms. One shares her innermost feelings, the other is content to let you figure it out. Neither approach is better or worse, because they’ve both grown into smart, compassionate and independent young women, fully capable of paving their own paths.”