Savannah Chrisley gave some insight on why sister Lindsie Chrisley was not in attendance at their parents’ recent hearing.

“I most certainly told her privately to not attend. I told her that she was not wanted, that my dad did not want her there, and that he didn’t care to have a relationship with her,” Savannah, 26, said via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 24. “So, I said all of these things. I am more than happy that I said them and it’s my parents’ appeal. They have the right to say who they want there and who they don’t.”

Savannah shared that the message was relayed to Lindsie via their grandmother, Nanny Faye Chrisley. The former reality star said she did not plan on “publicly” addressing Lindsie not being at Todd and Julie Chrisley’s hearing. However, she felt the need to be honest after Lindsie, 34, revealed the situation on her podcast on Wednesday, April 24.

“I was not in attendance. I know a lot [of] people were saying from the footage that they saw from the courthouse that they did not see me there and that’s because I was not there. I do feel that it was in the best interest for me and everyone else,” Lindsie said on her “Southern Tea” podcast. “My sister privately let the message get to us that she did not want us present at the hearing. And it was shared with me that if we were there, there would be issues and that we would be asked to leave.”

Lindsie shared that it was “mind-blowing” to see “the control and manipulation” Savannah had with her family.

“It very much alarms me and I’m just going to leave it at that,” she concluded.

Todd and Julie, who have been in prison since January 2023, had a hearing on Friday, April 19, to appeal their tax and fraud case. Todd received a sentence of 12 years, while Julie got seven years. The pair’s sentences were reduced by roughly two years in September 2023.

The couple were not present in court on Friday but listened to the hearing. Savannah and siblings Chase and Grayson were present in court. They were also joined by Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye, and Savannah’s boyfriend, Robert Shiver.

This isn’t the first time that Savannah and Lindsie have been at odds through their family’s legal drama. The sisters have been candid about their estrangement since their parents went to jail. Savannah has alleged that Lindsie was involved in the government’s case against Todd and Julie. However, Lindsie testified in court on behalf of her parents.

“I find it funny because her so-called lawyer wants to say that I’m using her as a ‘punching bag’ for my emotions, which is not true at all because I go off of facts and I go off of you have interviews that she did with the FBI for two years — two years,” Savannah said on a February episode of her podcast. And so, I’m going off the facts of it and I wholeheartedly believe she was a huge player in this whole fiasco. And it just is what it is. At this point, I believe that family is not blood. Family can be some of your closest friends. Blood does not mean you are family to someone.”