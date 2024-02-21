Lindsie Chrisley is confused as to why her sister, Savannah Chrisley, continues to talk about their estrangement.

“It was brought to my attention by a ton of listeners of the podcast, ‘The Southern Tea’ and ‘Coffee Convos’ community, that my sister had yet again chosen to make public comments about me regarding my parents’ ongoing legal battle … despite the fact that I have completely refrained from discussing anything in regards to our relationship publicly for a significant amount of time,” Lindsie, 34, shared on the Wednesday, February 21, episode of her “The Southern Tea” podcast.

Lindsie went on to note that Savannah, 26, has “never privately reached out to me to discuss her apparent issues with me,” and instead continues to publicly discuss the fact that they currently “have no relationship” with each other. “I will truly never understand that, but I hope that it gives her whatever she is seeking from doing so,” she added.

Lindsie also accused her sister of not practicing what she preaches when it comes to being an advocate for mental health awareness. “You should maybe make sure that you aren’t harming someone’s mental health first,” she stated. “I have openly been discussing my recent mental health struggles, and it seems a little bit contradictory for a person to do both of those things simultaneously.”

Lindsie’s comments come in response to Savannah discussing how their sisterly bond has been strained as a result of parents Todd and Julie Chrisley’s legal troubles on a recent episode of Jason Tartick‘s “Trading Secrets” podcast. (Todd, 54, shares Lindise and son Kyle, 32, with ex-wife Teresa Terry, as well as kids Savannah, Chase, 27, and Grayson, 17, with Julie, 51.)

“I find it funny because her so-called lawyer wants to say that I’m using her as a ‘punching bag’ for my emotions, which is not true at all because I go off of facts and I go off of you have interviews that she did with the FBI for two years — two years,” Savannah stated on the Monday, February 19, podcast episode. “And so, I’m going off the facts of it and I wholeheartedly believe she was a huge player in this whole fiasco. And it just is what it is. At this point, I believe that family is not blood. Family can be some of your closest friends. Blood does not mean you are family to someone.”

She added: “Out of her anger, bitterness and resentment for different reasons, she just [decided] if she couldn’t have the success everyone else was having, then they weren’t going to have it either.”

Todd and Julie, who wed in 1996, were indicted on multiple tax fraud, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy charges in August 2019. At the time, Lindsie allegedly told the FBI that she was “truly afraid” of Todd, according to an email obtained by the Daily Mail. However, she testified in favor of Todd during the couple’s May 2022 trial.

Todd and Julie were found guilty in June 2022 and sentenced to serve 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, that November. The pair’s sentences were reduced nearly eight months after beginning their prison time. Todd is set to be released in January 2033, while Julie is expected to be released in October 2028.

Savannah revealed in September 2023 that she and Lindsie had not spoken since Todd and Julie’s prison sentencing. One month later, Lindsie announced on her podcast that she would not continue to “engage in unhealthy behavior that has been displayed publicly for any purposes, whether that be entertainment, attention, whatever the reasons may be.”