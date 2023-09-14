Savannah Chrisley is not on speaking terms with her older sister, Lindsie Chrisley, following their parents’ prison sentencing.
“Where do things stand with you and your sister, now that you’re unblocked [by her on social media]?” Nick Viall asked Savannah, 26, on the Thursday, September 14, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, to which she simply responded, “No.”
Savannah explained that she and Lindsie, 33, “don’t speak to each other anymore,” noting that both her relationships with Lindsie and older brother Kyle Chrisley have always been strained. “She and my oldest brother from my dad’s first marriage, my mom always treated them as if they were hers. They didn’t necessarily treat her the same,” Savannah alleged, referring to mom Julie Chrisley.
Savannah’s father, Todd Chrisley, shares Lindsie and Kyle, 32, with his ex-wife, Teresa Terry. He and Julie, 50, wed in 1996 and share three kids — Chase, Savannah and Grayson.
Todd, 54, and Julie, 50 were found guilty of several tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy charges in June 2022 and were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, that November.
Savannah has taken over custody of Grayson, 17, and Chloe (Kyle’s daughter who the couple were granted custody of in 2016). Todd and Julie reported to prison in January and have since had their sentences reduced by two years and 14 months, respectively.
On “Viall Files,” Savannah went on to allege that Lindsie was “very heavily involved in my parents’ court case with working with the government” and believes she has stabbed their family in the back.
“In the court transcripts, it was said that she had worked with the government for two years, but during [the] trial, certain things she said was like, ‘Hey, what the government’s saying is not accurate,’” Savannah claimed. “I just think she got herself in a mess that she tried to find her way out of that was a difficult way to find her way out of.”
While Savannah didn’t get specific with Viall, the same day Todd and Julie were indicted with their numerous charges in August 2019, Lindsie allegedly informed the FBI she was “truly afraid” of her father, according to an email obtained by the Daily Mail at the time. During the couple’s trial in May 2022, however, Lindsie testified in favor of her father and took back her previous claims that Todd threatened to blackmail her with her and ex Robby Hayes’ alleged sex tape.
On an April episode of her “The Southern Tea” podcast, she further argued that the sentences Todd and Julie received “do not match the alleged crime.”
Despite Savannah’s decision to no longer communicate with her sibling, she told Viall, 42, that she will always be there for Lindsie in times of need. “I would show up and I would do what I needed to do in order to help her and provide her with whatever help she needed and her son and whatever,” she stated. (Lindsie shares her son Jackson, 11, with her ex-husband, Will Campbell.)
Savannah continued: “But when it comes to personal life and information and experiences, I just don’t think I could ever get to a place of trusting her with that just because now, I’m left without two parents, and she did help to contribute to it.”
The Chrisley Knows Best alum ended the discussion on a light note, joking that her family’s drama is “literally a Lifetime movie” — and she knows which actresses she would want to play her.
“Margot Robbie would be a good one,” Savannah shared “Also, too, whoever plays Beth in Yellowstone [Kelly Reilly], that. Yes, Beth. I have a friend who always tells me, ‘Hey Beth, let’s put the crazy away,’ so like, that would be good.”