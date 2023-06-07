A reality TV crossover couple? Grayson Chrisley caused a social media frenzy when he took to Alabama Barker’s Instagram comments.

“It’s fine, like I said [in my comment], we’re married [but] she just doesn’t know it yet,” the 17-year-old son of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley told his big sister Savannah Chrisley during the Tuesday, June 6, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast. “It was, like, the most ‘liked’ comment under her post and then she viewed my [Instagram] Story right after. Pretty funny.”

Alabama — who is the 17-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler — uploaded a series of photos of herself last month, in which she sported a black bikini top. “Treat ya exes like they enemies🧡,” Alabama captioned her post.

Grayson quickly replied: “We married she jus don’t know it yet 😂😂.”

Savannah, 25, noted on Tuesday that her sibling’s crush is a “plot twist no one ever expected.”

“I think it would be interesting,” Grayson added of a potential romance before the Savvy by Savannah founder voiced her skepticism. (Savannah currently has custody of Grayson and adopted sister Chloe after Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were sentenced to prison after their fraud trial.)

Savannah went on to call Alabama “the cutest girl” when she isn’t wearing all sorts of makeup, which Grayson concurred. “Lord help me,” she quipped during the podcast. “God bless us all!”

Alabama — whom the Blink-182 drummer, 47, coparents with Moakler, 48, alongside son Landon, 19, and the beauty queen’s daughter Atiana, 23 — has not publicly addressed Grayson’s interest.

The former Meet the Barkers child star— who previously was linked to DD Osama — confirmed in April that she was back on the market.

“S.I.N.G.L.E. again,” Alabama captioned a since-deleted Instagram pic of herself at the time without elaborating further on the end of her relationship.

While the social media influencer has since remained coy about her love life, she has learned valuable relationship lessons from her dad.

“I love u beyond words can describe, your [sic] somebody who always made sure family was first,” Alabama gushed via Instagram in June 2022. “I have so much respect for the ways you’ve taught me in many aspects. Thank you for bringing me into this world and showing me how a real man treats [a woman].”

The “All the Small Things” musician wed Kourtney Kardashian the previous May and they have since blended their families. The 43-year-old Kardashians star, for her part, shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10, with her former partner Scott Disick.