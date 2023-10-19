Lindsie Chrisley is no longer willing to publicly hash out her issues with sister Savannah Chrisley.

“I wanted to handle this situation privately or would be willing to handle the situation privately if she wanted to handle it privately,” Lindsie, 34, said during the Wednesday, October 18, episode of her “Southern Tea” podcast. “I would be in agreement to do that because I never spoke first. In fact, going back to the issue of where this all started, I kind of took the blame for certain things that I shouldn’t have taken the blame from publicly. I took that on on this podcast myself just for it to go away and for there to be peace.”

Lindsie shared that while she is still “willing to have a conversation privately” with Savannah, 26, she will not continue to “engage in unhealthy behavior that has been displayed publicly for any purposes, whether that be entertainment, attention, whatever the reasons may be.” She noted that despite their feud, she wishes her sister “well” in her “time of grief that she’s been publicly navigating” and only hopes for “great things of life” to come her way.

Issues between the two siblings have been growing since parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison in November 2022. Things reached a fever pitch earlier this month when Savannah revealed she and Lindsie “don’t speak to each other anymore” during an episode of the “Viall Files” podcast, claiming her relationships with Lindsie and older brother Kyle Chrisley have always been strained. “She and my oldest brother from my dad’s first marriage, my mom always treated them as if they were hers. They didn’t necessarily treat her the same,” she alleged, referring to mom Julie, 50.

Savannah’s father, Todd, 54, shares Lindsie and Kyle, 32, with his ex-wife, Teresa Terry. He and Julie, 50, wed in 1996 and share three kids — Chase, Savannah and Grayson. Todd and Julie were found guilty of several tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy charges in June 2022 and were sentenced to 12 and seven. Years in prison, respectively, that November. They reported to prison in January and both have since had their sentences reduced.

Savannah, meanwhile, has since taken over custody of Grayson, 17, and Kyle’s daughter Chloe, 10. (Todd and Julie were previously granted custody of Chloe in 2016.)

Lindsie later slammed Savannah’s words on an episode of Kailyn Lowry’s “Coffee Convos” podcast, alleging that Savannah displayed “a complete lack of empathy” and a “lack of awareness.”

“[Julie] could have hung the moon, but she still wasn’t my mother and I still had exposure to my mother and I still had all of those traumas before they were ever even born or brought into the picture,” Lindsie said on the September 21 episode. “And so, it’s easy to sit and say things without having true life experience and witnessing say of these things.”

Another point of contention between the sisters is Todd and Julie’s trial. On “Viall Files,” Savannah alleged that Lindsie was “very heavily involved in my parents’ court case with working with the government” and believes she has stabbed their family in the back. Back in 2019, Lindsie told the FBI that she was “truly afraid” of her father, according to an email obtained by the Daily Mail at the time. During the May 2022 trial, however, Lindsie testified in favor of Todd and took back her previous claims that he threatened to blackmail her with her alleged sex tape with ex Robby Hayes.

“If [Savannah] feels the need to blame me to move forward with her life and responsibilities, that’s OK,” Lindsie said in response to her sister’s allegations during the “Coffee Convos” podcast. “However, I think that it is also showing a lack of empathy for others when you act like you are the sole person that lost two parents. While I was not a part of my parents’ life in the same capacity, they’re still a loss. You can’t say, ‘Oh, well my loss is greater than your loss,’ or, ‘Your loss is greater than my loss.’ That doesn’t really apply here.”