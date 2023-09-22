Lindsie Chrisley isn’t happy with half-sister Savannah Chrisley following a recent appearance on “The Viall Files” podcast.

The siblings are at odds over social media drama, with Lindsie, 34, getting in hot water with Savannah, 26, and Chase Chrisley for resharing an Instagram Story poking fun of the family.

“It wasn’t meant to be rude. It wasn’t meant to be mean,” Lindsie stated on the Thursday, September 21, episode of her and Kailyn Lowry’s “Coffee Convos” podcast. “[I said], ‘So, I will remove it, but also remove yourself and don’t send me text messages about stuff like this.”

After being told by her siblings to “immediately” take down the post, Lindsie blocked them on Instagram.

Lindsie is the eldest child of Todd Chrisley and his ex-wife, Teresa Terry. The former couple also share son Kyle. Todd, 54, later welcomed Chase, 27, Savannah and Grayson with his wife, Julie Chrisley, following their 1996 nuptials.

In addition to the social media drama, Savannah alleged to host Nick Viall that her mom, Julie, “always treated” Lindsie and Kyle, 32, “as if they were hers,” but her half-children “didn’t necessarily treat her the same.”

Lindsie slammed Savannah’s words on Thursday, alleging Savannah displayed “a complete lack of empathy” and a “lack of awareness.”

“[Julie] could have hung the moon, but she still wasn’t my mother and I still had exposure to my mother and I still had all of those traumas before they were ever even born or brought into the picture,” Lindsie said. “And so, it’s easy to sit and say things without having true life experience and witnessing say of these things.”

A third point of contention between the siblings is Savannah’s claims that Lindsie played a part in Todd and Julie’s fraud trial. (Todd and Julie were found guilty of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy charges in June 2022 and sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, that November.)

Back in 2019, Lindsie told the FBI that she was “truly afraid” of her father, according to an email obtained by the Daily Mail at the time. During Todd and Julie’s May 2022 trial, however, Lindsie testified in favor of Todd and took back her previous claims that he threatened to blackmail her with her alleged sex tape with ex Robby Hayes.

“If [Savannah] feels the need to blame me to move forward with her life and responsibilities, that’s OK,” Lindise said during the podcast. “However, I think that it is also showing a lack of empathy for others when you act like you are the sole person that lost two parents. While I was not a part of my parents’ life in the same capacity, they’re still a loss. You can’t say, ‘Oh, well my loss is greater than your loss,’ or, ‘Your loss is greater than my loss.’ That doesn’t really apply here.”

Lindsie wrapped up the conversation by noting that Savannah “knows how to get a hold of me if she wants to work this out privately, which it seems like she does not.”