Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiance Nic Kerdiles Posts Loving Message After Split

Nothing but love! Nic Kerdiles is still grateful for ex-fiancée Savannah Chrisley after the couple officially ended their engagement.

“This woman right here has been the BIGGEST blessing in my life,” Kerdiles, 26, captioned a series of Instagram photos on Wednesday, September 16, from his time spent with the Chrisley Knows Best star, 23. “She has the purest heart out of anyone that I know. She has treated me with nothing but love and respect in our 3 years together. No one other than our families know everything we’ve gone through in the last 3 years and for that, I ask to respect that privacy.”

The ice hockey player continued: “There was so much genuine love in this relationship and I’m truly blessed to have been able to spend three years of my life with Savannah. I still look at her as the type of woman I want to spend the rest of my life with. She is everything one could want in a mother, daughter, wife and friend. I love you kid, to the moon and back and God has a plan for us!”

Chrisley and Kerdiles began dating in November 2017 after meeting through Instagram. Just over one year later, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were engaged after Kerdiles asked Todd Chrisley for permission to propose to his daughter.

Earlier this year, Savannah announced that she and Kerdiles had decided that it was in their best interests to postpone their wedding. At the time, the reality star admitted that she and her fiancé “had to dig deeper” in their connection before exchanging vows.

“We both realized that things moved way too fast and we needed to go back to dating,” she said during a June episode on her dad’s “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “I just knew we had to work on things on a different level. … We’re both in therapy. We’re doing what we know we need to do.”

The next month, the Georgia native told Us exclusively that she and the pro athlete had “gone back to dating” as they took time to learn more about themselves and each other. “We’ve had a lot of challenging conversations and we love it because it forces us to know better and do better and there’s just a lot of learning going on,” she explained.

Though they had high hopes for their future together, the exes couldn’t quite make it work. On Tuesday, September 15, Savannah asked her fans to “be kind” as she confirmed that she and Kerdiles had called it quits.

“There’s no hatred between the two of us…and in all honesty…that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually,” she wrote via Instagram. “These past 3 years have been some of the best years of my life…but I have to trust that God has a far greater purpose for my life…I believe that He will take this hardship and make something beautiful out of it.”