No bad blood! Scarlett Johansson made a rare comment revealing how she feels about ex-husband Ryan Reynolds.

The Lost in Translation actress, 38, was asked during the Tuesday, April 18, episode of Gwyneth Paltrow‘s “Goop” podcast how many times she’d been married. “Three times,” she told Paltrow, 50.

“Oh, that’s right, because I forgot you were married to Ryan Reynolds! Goals!” the Shakespeare in Love star replied.

Johansson — who wed Reynolds, 46, in 2008 — noted that the duo “weren’t married very long.” The actors announced their separation in December 2010 after two years of marriage and finalized their divorce the following July.

After being reminded of her guest’s marriage history, Paltrow quipped, “We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house.” The Avengers star then conceded of her ex, “He’s a good guy.”

The New York native previously opened up about her relationship with the Deadpool star — who is now married to and shares four children with Blake Lively — during a November 2019 interview with Vanity Fair.

“I mean, the first time I got married I was 23 years old,” she told the outlet. “I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way.”

After her split from Reynolds, the Oscar nominee was married to journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. The exes share daughter Rose, 8. Johansson shed light on her coparenting dynamic with the France native, 41, while speaking to the Daily Mail in December 2019.

“We do as good as we can. I’d never experienced anything like it before, so there was no rule book. But if you have respect for the other person, then that’s important,” she said at the time. “You each need to respect the other as a coparent, and I think we try to act from that space.”

The Under the Skin actress told Paltrow on Tuesday that lessons she learned in her past relationships helped her find current husband Colin Jost, whom she wed in 2020.

“I didn’t know what I wanted or needed from somebody else,” she shared. “I never realized, ‘Oh, it’s really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person. That’s a fundamental characteristic that has to be there.’ … I think identifying those things was a game-changer for me.”

The Marriage Story star and the Saturday Night Live personality, 40, were first spotted together in 2017 and have been going strong ever since.

“What you see is what you get with him,” Johansson told Parade in April 2020 of Jost. “He’s very optimistic, easygoing, funny, nice, and those are the qualities that really drew me to him.”

The lovebirds welcomed their son, Cosmo, in August 2021. Three months later, the Her actress dished on the “incomparable” experience of being a mother of two.

“I think being a parent is the hardest, most rewarding … thing you’ll ever do. I’m reminded of it constantly,” she told Extra at the time. “I’ve been very fortunate to enjoy this time with … our young son. It’s a gift. I feel very lucky.”