Business as usual! Scooter Braun celebrated the 4th of July with some of his A-list pals despite his ongoing drama with Taylor Swift.

The talent manager, 38, attended a patriotic parade in Montecito, California, on Thursday, July 4. He was all smiles in a fan photo shared on Instagram while standing alongside his client Justin Bieber and the singer’s wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), as well as Ashton Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis.

The next morning, Braun wrote on Instagram that he had the “best day ever” celebrating the holiday. He posted the caption alongside a photo of himself playing in the pool with one of his sons. (He shares Jagger, 4, and Levi, 2, and daughter Hart, 7 months, with wife Yael Cohen, whom he married in July 2014.)

Thursday’s outing came nearly a week after Swift, 29, slammed the businessman in a lengthy Tumblr post about his recent purchase of her former label, Big Machine Records, and her master recordings. The “You Need to Calm Down” singer accused Braun of “incessant, manipulative bullying” at the hands of Bieber, 25, and her longtime nemesis Kanye West. She also claimed that she found out about the reported $300 million sale “as it was announced to the world.” (Cohen and Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta have both disputed Swift’s allegation that she was kept in the dark about the deal.)

“Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter,” she wrote in her Sunday, June 30, blog post. “Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.”

Later that day, Bieber apologized for posting a “hurtful” photo with Braun and West, 42, that taunted the “Shake It Off” singer on Instagram in 2016. He then defended his manager, writing that they “truly want the best” for Swift.

Braun has alluded to his beef with Swift on Instagram in recent days, although he has not formally addressed it. A source told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, July 1, that the SB Projects founder “is open to having a private conversation with Taylor to clear up everything that went down.”

