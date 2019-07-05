Happy birthday, America! Celebrities celebrated the 4th of July with their loved ones in epic ways.

From festive red, white and blue outfits to boat trips and firework shows, these stars went all out – and documented their days on social media!

Even Kelly Ripa and Sofia Vergara, who are currently out of the country on summer vacation, celebrated Thursday, July 4, while traveling abroad with their husbands. And they weren’t the only ones to spend the holiday overseas.

Duchess Meghan spent the holiday cheering on her friend Serena Williams while she competed in day 4 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. The Suits alum, 37, sat with pals Lyndsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Although the Duchess of Sussex didn’t don any patriotic attire at the sporting event, she looked chic in a black t-shirt, jeans, a white blazer and black pumps. She completed the ensemble with a gold necklace with an “A” charm, most likely in honor of her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

While she was away from her son, other stars, including Drew Barrymore and Reese Witherspoon, celebrated with their brood.

“Hats off to a great week with family!” the Big Little Lies star, 43, captioned a Boomerang video with her son Tennessee, 6. In the sweet footage, she waved festive fans while he threw a balloon into the air. “Wishing everyone a happy 4th of July!”

The Santa Clarita Diet star, 44, on the other hand, danced behind an American flag on the beach with her daughters Olive, 6, and Frankie, 5.

Take a look at the gallery below to see what these actresses and other famous families were up to this year!