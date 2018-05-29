Living their best life. Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are still going strong and the 19-year-old model is embracing her relationship with the reality star’s three kids, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Scott are Sofia are doing great. It’s so nice because both Scott and Kourtney [Kardashian] are in such happy relationships,” the insider told Us on Monday, May 29, of Disick and his ex, who has been dating Younes Bendjima since December 2016. “It’s nice that they are both moved on.”

The source added, “Scott and Sofia are in a great place. Scott went away for his birthday and they brought Mason along. Sofia and the kids get along really well.” Disick and Kardashian — who called it quits on their relationship in 2015 — share three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3.

And it appears the happy couple enjoyed cruising along the blue waters while celebrating Disick’s 35th birthday. “Could be worse,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote alongside an Instagram Story, which shows Richie spoiling him with a foot massage.

The picture also featured Richie’s Dachshund dog sitting between Disick’s legs. He jokingly captioned the next pic of the pup, “Check out my weiner.”

This isn’t the first time the pair have documented moments from one of their many getaways together. The daughter of legendary Lionel Richie gushed over her love in a March post alongside a picture of the happy couple boarding a private jet with a simple caption. “My heart,” she wrote along with a red heart emoji.

Us Weekly first reported that the high-profile couple were hooking up in September 2017. They made their first public appearance in December at Art Basel in Miami. Since then, the couple haven’t been shy to share intimate moments together on social media, including a short video of Richie dancing in her underwear to her father’s hit song “All Night Long,” posted by Disick shortly after they confirmed their relationship.

