Showering her with love. Scott Disick gave ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s sister Khloé Kardashian some high praise on Wednesday, March 14, in the wake of her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods.

“Been waiting all week to post this #wcw,” Disick, 35, captioned a shot of the Good American designer, 34, in a see-through fishnet bodysuit and a pink fanny pack-style purse. (#WCW stands for Woman Crush Wednesday.)

The snap was “liked” by Khloé, as well as her siblings Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The reality star also responded to the father of her sister’s children, writing, “Hahaha!! I love you Scott!”

The TV personality was “completely devastated” after Thompson, 28, was caught kissing Woods, 21, in February, a source told Us Weekly.

She shared her feelings with fan in a tweet on March 2. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” she wrote. “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister.”

Another insider told Us that the fashion guru is also struggling with the NBA player’s relationship with their 11-month-old daughter, True. “Khloé is getting extremely upset with Tristan because he isn’t really making any effort to be involved in their daughter True’s life,” the insider said of the Cleveland Cavaliers forward.

The Revenge Body host supported Disick, 35, who has been dating Sofia Richie since 2017, in January, when he received backlash on social media after posting an Instagram photo of his 6-year-old daughter, Penelope, whom he shares with Kourtney, 39, pulling at her eyes. (The businessman also shares sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.)

Though the Strong Looks Better Naked author didn’t comment on the incident directly, she “liked” a tweet L.A. publicist Tracy Nguyen Romulus wrote in the father’s defense: “She is making a silly face like all kids do. Ppl need to stop over analyzing. Nothing racist about this, as an Asian person I didn’t think twice.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!