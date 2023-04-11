Setting boundaries. Scott Disick skipped Easter with the Kardashians because he’s “still not totally comfortable” with ex Kourtney Kardashian’s marriage to Travis Barker, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Although Scott knows he’ll always be family with the Kardashians, it doesn’t mean he has to spend every holiday with them,” the insider explains, noting that the Talentless cofounder, 39, still struggles with the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer’s romance two years after the pair first got together. (Kardashian, 41, wed Barker, 46, in three ceremonies in 2022, which viewers will be able to see on the pair’s upcoming Hulu special, ‘Til Death Do Us Part.)

“Easter was about the kids, but truth be told it’s still not totally comfortable for Scott to spend an entire weekend with Kourtney and Travis,” the source continues. “As much as he’s accepted the fact that they’re done for good, it’s challenging at times spending time with them as a married couple particularly at Kris [Jenner]’s house in such close quarters.”

Though Disick — who shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with Kardashian — was absent from the family’s festivities at Jenner’s house on Sunday, April 9, he is “still really close with all of them and has a great coparenting relationship with Kourtney,” the source adds. Now that the Lemme founder is married to the musician, however, Disick’s holiday celebrations with the Kardashians will undoubtedly look different.

“As far as spending every holiday together like they did before she was with Travis, that isn’t going to happen as often as it used to,” the insider tells Us. “Things are just different, plain and simple.”

Kris, for her part, threw a lavish Easter bash for her six children and 12 grandchildren on Sunday, which Kourtney, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more documented via social media. The party featured a lavish spread of Easter-themed goodies, including a maximal charcuterie board, plenty of bunny-shaped cookies and chocolate and Easter eggs galore. The family dressed to the nines for the celebration, with Kourtney donning a rose-colored ensemble and the Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul, 25, rocking a spring green vintage Gautier dress.

Disick, for his part, celebrated Passover with his and Kourtney’s three children earlier in the week.

“Happy Passover people,” the Kardashians personality wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 5, sharing photos from the festive meal — including the preparations of matzah ball soup. “Lota balls,” Disick quipped.

Kourtney and Disick — who split for good in 2015 after nearly 10 years of dating — have shared many moments from their kids’ interfaith upbringing via social media. The exes celebrated Mason’s bar mitzvah in December 2022 at the Offsunset lounge in Los Angeles.

“Mazel Tov Mason!!!” Khloé, 38, wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing sweet snaps from her eldest nephew’s party.

While Kourtney and Disick have always made their children their No. 1 priority — regardless of any drama in their own relationship — the New York native has been vocal about his emotions as he navigates the Lemme founder’s romance with Barker.

“It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it has become a huge adjustment losing her as sort of a best friend. Now we are really more coparents. I would say it is probably one of the more difficult things in my life,” Disick revealed on an April 2022 episode of The Kardashians.

In addition to her children with Disick, Kourtney officially became the stepmom of Barker’s kids: Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, when the pair tied the knot last year. The “All the Small Things” artist also considers his former stepdaughter, Atiana, 21 — whom Moakler, 48, shares with ex Oscar de la Hoya — to be his third child.