Pro golfer Scottie Scheffler has wrapped his Charles Schwab Challenge campaign tied in 2nd place.

The athlete, who was arrested on the morning of the PGA Championship and faces arraignment on Monday, June 3, was beaten out by Davis Riley on Sunday, May 26, at the Colonial Country Club event in Dallas, Texas.

Scheffler, who entered the tournament ranked No. 1 and shot 1-over 71 in the final round, was taken down by five shots. The final score was mirrored by fellow competitor, Keegan Bradley.

While Scheffler was focused on the tournament, he did comment on the death of PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray, who died by suicide on Saturday, May 25.

Related: Golfer Scottie Scheffler’s Arrest: All The Details Scottie Scheffler had an uncontroversial start to the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship. Us Weekly confirmed Scheffler, 27, was detained by the Louisville Metro Police on Friday, May 17, after an accident involving a struck pedestrian led to local law enforcement stopping the road outside the Valhalla Golf Club. “At about 5:07 this […]

“Obviously, the news hasn’t really sunk in quite yet, but I’m thinking about his family and praying hard for all of them,” Scheffler said on Saturday, as reported by The Associated Press. “I got to know Grayson a bit better over the last six months. There’s not really a way to put into words how sad and tragic it is.”

The tournament’s result closes out a tense week for Scheffler, 27, who was detained by the Louisville Metro Police on Friday, May 17.

An accident involving a struck pedestrian that day led to local law enforcement stopping the road outside the Valhalla Golf Club.

According to a police report obtained by ESPN, Scheffler was attempting to visit the venue for round two of the PGA Championship tournament as Detective Bryan Gillis was directing traffic following the death of an unnamed man who was hit by a shuttle bus.

Related: Biggest Golf Scandals and Controversies Through the Years If you thought watching golf was riveting, prepare to take a swing at the drama away from the course. In the middle of the 2024 PGA Championship, held at the Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky, sports fans were surprised to learn Scottie Scheffler was detained hours before round two of the tournament took place […]

Gillis stopped Scheffler and attempted to give the athlete instructions. Scheffler “refused to comply and accelerated forward” which allegedly dragged Gillis to the ground.

Scheffler was placed in handcuffs and taken to the local station. He was later released in time to return for the next round of the tournament.

Charges against the golfer have not been dropped.

Louisville mayor Grain Greenberg said during a press conference on Thursday, May 23, that the legal process will continue. “We’re going to let that play out. We want to move forward [and] Mr. Scheffler has made it clear that he wants to move forward and I know that everyone else involved at LMPD wants to move forward,” Greenberg said.

Related: Golfer Scottie Scheffler and Wife Meredith's Relationship Timeline Scottie Scheffler has given credit to wife Meredith Scheffler throughout his golf career. The couple met when they were teenagers attending Highland Park High School in Texas and then exchanged vows in December 2020. In April 2022, Meredith caddied for her husband during the Par 3 Contest ahead of the 86th Masters Tournament at Augusta […]

He added, “LMPD needs to be focused on reducing the amount of violent crime in our city, reducing the amount of gun violence, protecting and keeping people safe [and] that is what they do every day. That is what they’ve done since last Friday when they were working with the detail out at Valhalla and on Shelbyville Road and that’s what they will continue to do.”

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals at the Kentucky police station.

He was ultimately released and made it to the tournament for his tee time.

Scheffler addressed the incident during a press conference on Friday, May 17.

“I feel like my head is still spinning. I can’t really explain what happened this morning,” he said. “I did spend some time stretching in a jail cell. That was a first for me. That was part of my warmup. I was just sitting there waiting and I started going through my warmup, I felt like there was a chance I may be able to still come out here and play.”