Got the Bachelor’s back! Former Bachelor Sean Lowe knows what its like to find love on the hit ABC series, but unlike Arie Luyendyck Jr., he found it with his first choice, Catherine Giudici. Lowe was among the millions of viewers who tuned in to see Luyendyk Jr. propose to Becca Kufrin, then dump her for now fiancée Lauren Burnham on the season 22 finale. Lowe talked about Luyendyk’s controversial decision in our podcast, In Case You Missed Us. Listen above and watch the video below!

“I don’t think Arie will go down in history as maybe the most popular bachelor. He may have had one of the more unpopular decisions,” Lowe, who competed with Luyendyk Jr. on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette in 2012, told Us. “I think in that environment, it’s so weird and you lose touch with reality. You’re filming a show, but you’re also making these really hard gut-wrenching decisions. I think he just made a bad decision in not choosing the right woman and he realized that and he knew he would receive a ton of backlash, and he still decided to call that relationship off, which, let me say this, he should not have done that on camera.”

Lowe, 34, who just welcomed his second child, 2-week-old, Isaiah, says the the race car driver, 36, made “the right decision” for him. Additionally, he will definitely go to their wedding in January 2019 since “Arie is a great friend of mine.”

As for Luyendyk Jr.’s ex, Kufrin, Lowe thinks she “has a good head on her shoulders” and that season 14 of The Bachelorette will “hopefully end in another successful relationship.” Kufrin did reveal that she is engaged, so she may want to listen to Lowe’s advice since he and Giudici have been married for four years.

“Doing everything on camera, that’s really easy because you’re out of touch with reality and you’re staying at these five star hotels and you’re traveling the world and it’s all about love and everything is great,” Lowe told us. “And then post-Bachelor most likely you’ve ended up with someone who doesn’t live in the same city as you. So you have to figure out.”

He continued, “You’re wrestling with,’How do I cultivate this relationship that was formed on a reality TV show?’ It can be very challenging. I think if you just commit and make your relationship your number one priority and everything else is secondary, it’s a lot easier.”

