Actor Sean Penn and Leila George have finalized their divorce nearly two years after they tied the knot, Us Weekly can confirm.

Per the court documents, viewed by Us, the divorce decree was issued on Friday, April 22.

Us previously confirmed that the Australia native, 30, filed for divorce from the Gaslit star, 61, in October 2021 after one year of marriage.

“There’s a woman who I’m so in love with, Leila George, who I only see on a day-to-day basis now, because I f–ked up the marriage,” Penn told Hollywood Authentic magazine earlier this month, alleging his part in the downfall of their marriage. “We were married technically for one year, but for five years, I was a very neglectful guy. I was not a f–king cheat or any of that obvious s–t, but I allowed myself to think that my place in so many other things was so important, and that included my place in being totally depressed and driven to alcohol and Ambien at 11 o’clock in the morning, by watching the news, by watching the [President] Trump era, by watching it and just despairing.”

He continued: “And as it turns out — this is going to shock you — [a] beautiful, incredibly kind, imaginative, talented young women who [gets] married to a man quite senior to them in years, they don’t actually love it when they get up from their peaceful night’s sleep and their new husband is on the couch, having been up since 4, watching all of the crap that’s going on in the world and has decided that 10:30 in the morning is a good time to neck a double vodka tonic and an Ambien and say, ‘Good morning, honey. I’m going to pass out for a few hours and get away from all this s—t.’ As it turns out, women as described, they don’t love that.”

The California native told the outlet that he wasn’t sure what would “happen with us” but referred to the Mortal Engines actress as his “best friend” and the “most influential and inspiring” person he’s had in his life.

Penn and the actress secretly tied the knot in July 2020 after four years of dating. (They were first linked in October 2016.)

“We did a COVID wedding. By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom, and we were at the house with my two children and her brother, and we did it that way,” the Mystic River star revealed during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in August 2020, showing off his wedding band.

Before his romance with George, the Milk star dated Charlize Theron between 2013 and 2015. He was previously married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989 and Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010, respectively. Penn and Wright, 56, share daughter Dylan and son Hopper.

