Subtly snapping back? Selena Gomez seemed to take advantage of New York Fashion Week to react to Italian designer Stefano Gabbana criticizing her appearance back in June.

The “Back to You” singer, 26, stepped out in New York City on Tuesday, September 11, wearing a stylish ensemble. But the most memorable part of her outfit? Gomez had the word “ugly” bedazzled in her brunette locks.

Gabbana, 55, came under fire this summer after dissing Gomez in the comments section of an Instagram collage posted by @TheCatWalkItalia. “É proprio brutta!!!,” he wrote at the time, which translates from Italian to English as, “She’s so ugly!!”

Gomez’s fans and colleagues quickly came to her defense. “@stefanogabbana you’re tired and over. your homophobic, misogynistic, body-shaming existence will not thrive in 2018,” wrote 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman. “It’s no longer tolerable or chic. please take many seats.”

Miley Cyrus also defended Gomez, writing on a fan account’s throwback photo of herself and Gomez, “Well what the d—k head said (if it’s true) is f—king false and total bull s—t. She fine as f—k.”

The controversial designer previously slammed Kate Moss’s appearance in June, simply commenting “no” on a photo of the model in a Saint Laurent LBD.

Gabbana and his business partner, Domenico Dolce, are both openly gay men, but have made questionable remarks about the LGBTQ community. “We oppose gay adoption,” Dolce, 60, told Panorama magazine in March 2015. “The only family is the traditional one.”

