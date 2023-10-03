Selena Gomez hilariously ducked behind a curtain after spilling soda on her pants.

Gomez, 31, took to Instagram on Monday, October 2, to share that she may have stained a pair of trousers. “I spilled coke on my pants,” she captioned a photo of herself hiding behind curtains.

In the snap, Gomez poked her head out of closed curtains and sat beside towels on the floor and a Louis Vuitton duffle bag. She gave the camera a pout while side eyeing the room in a full face of glam and an updo.

This isn’t the first time Gomez has laughed off a faux pas. In August, she was turned into a meme for gazing into the distance while wrapping herself in a woven sarape blanket. One fan joked that she looked like a “horror movie character sitting in the back of an ambulance after dying.” Another captioned the pic, “My mom just sent me this old picture of my abuela from when she was still living in Mexico, this was taken during a year without rain.”

Gomez laughed at the comments herself, and even shared her favorite fan-made captions on her Instagram story at the time.

Last month, Gomez again poked fun at herself in an Instagram video. She mouthed the lyrics to her latest hit, “Single Soon” — which she released in August — while applying her makeup brand, Rare Beauty’s lip gloss. Suddenly, the music faded out and Gomez had to finish the rest of the lyrics. She hesitated and looked to the side while thinking of which words came next.

After thinking about the lyrics, she sang “When I break the news” while cracking up as voices in the background laughed with her.

“Instagram vs reality,” she captioned the post. Friends and fans were quick to praise the actress in her comments section.

“Real,” Rare Beauty wrote as Jonathan Van Ness commented “Gorgeous!!” More fans joked with Gomez and added laughing emojis.

While she may be one to poke fun at herself, Gomez stands up for herself when other people turn her into memes.

At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, she went viral for making multiple funny facial expressions while reacting to other artists’ nominations and performances.

First, she widened her eyes and covered her ears while Olivia Rodrigo confused the audience with a stage malfunction during her performance. Fans interpreted Gomez’s reaction as judging Rodrigo’s set, but she later clarified that she “heard a loud noise and it scared me” via BuzzFeed Celeb’s Instagram comments.

Later in the night, she scrunched her nose when Chris Brown’s name was read as one of the nominees for Best R&B. Through the years, Brown, 34, has been accused of many controversies. In 2003, he physically assaulted ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2003 and was sentenced to five years of probation in 2009. He’s also been sued for more alleged physical assaults and sexual assaults.

“I will never be a meme again,” she wrote later via her Instagram story after the awards show. “I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love.”

She again responded to her reaction to Brown’s nomination in iHeartRadio AU’s comments section, writing, “Who cares lol.”