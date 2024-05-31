Selena Gomez said she’s happy being friends with “levelheaded people” while trudging along a road of recovery.

“It’s a cliché, but girls are mean,” Gomez, 31, told Time in an interview published on Wednesday, May 29. “It’s a very weird competition, being in the cool girls area—and then I’m just kind of like, there. I don’t know where I’m meant to belong.”

The actress told the outlet that her best friends are a casting director, a producer and real estate agent. “I love having levelheaded people around that couldn’t give two f—ks about what I do,” she added.

Gomez said “it’s hard” struggling with loneliness, noting, “You could be in a crowd of people and still feel alone. I still deal with that.”

On heartbreak, the “Same Old Love” singer told Time that “you have to go through it.”

“You can distract yourself and you can deny and deny all you want, but it’ll still be there,” she said. “I just allow myself to have those days.”

Gomez, who split with Justin Bieber for a final time in 2018 after an eight-year on-and-off relationship — opened up about being in a budding relationship with Benny Blanco. However, she made it clear that “it’s a little irrelevant” when it comes to how she feels about herself “only because he isn’t my only source of happiness.”

“I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it,” she continued. “A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it. Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone.”

Gomez said she was friends with Blanco, 36, first before falling in love. “It just happens when you least expect it,” she explained. “I just cherish every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”

On Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show earlier this month, Blanco revealed that his “next goal” was to have kids. “I have a lot of Godkids; I got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids.”

“He can’t lie to save his life,” Gomez told Time. “If he’s asked a question, he’ll answer it.”

Gomez concluded that she’s more vigilant about her dating life due to past heartache. “I know what people can do to people I love,” Gomez said. “My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But [Benny] has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him. It’s really impressive.”