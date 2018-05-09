In on the joke. Selena Gomez is having a little fun at her own expense when it comes to her unusual look for the 2018 Met Gala.

The “Wolves” singer, 25, shared an Instagram video on Wednesday, May 9, in which she’s running near the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the annual gala was held. Looking around, Gomez asked the person recording her, “Where’s my Sprinter?” before the man directs her, prompting her to shout, “Hurry!” as she raced to to a luxury vehicle waiting around the corner. She captioned the clip, “Me when I saw my pictures from MET. 🤷🏽‍♀️” Gomez also disabled comments on the post.

Gomez, who wore a beautiful Coach dress for New York City’s Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 7, posed for photos with Kylie Jenner and fashion designer Stuart Vevers at the event. In images from the glam gala, her faux tan appeared to have been applied a little too heavily, making her skin tone look orange — and fans took notice.

One Twitter user wrote, “Selena gomez dares to show up to the met gala in her granny’s nightgown from 1930, streaky fake tan and concealer on her lips and expects me to not make fun of her?“ Another tweeted, “Who let Selena Gomez out like that at the MET GALA???”

Yet someone else deadpanned, “Selena Gomez’s makeup artist and hairstylist did her so dirty.”

Meanwhile, other fans came to her defense. One person tweeted, “Y’all love female empowerment and being ‘woke’ until it’s time to rip Selena Gomez’s confidence to shreds.” Another added, “Retweet if you thought Selena Gomez looked beautiful last night.”

Her criticized appearance came one year after she attended the gala with then-boyfriend The Weeknd, where they made their relationship red-carpet official. Since then, Gomez has been linked to on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber, but as of now, the former flames are currently on a break.

