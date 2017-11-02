Baby, baby, baby, oh! Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber continue to hangout after her split from The Weeknd.

Following their bike ride, the “Wolves” singer, 25, attended Bieber’s hockey game at the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center in Ventura, California on Wednesday, November 1. They were photographed leaving the facility — with Gomez appearing to wear his red Devils jersey.

Bieber led the way as Gomez kept her hoodie up and followed behind him. She tried to keep a low-profile as she got into a car to leave.

Earlier this week, Us Weekly confirmed that Gomez and The Weeknd, 27, split after 10 months of dating. Gomez and Bieber, meanwhile, previously dated on and off for years until 2014.

“Since things ended with Justin for good, any other guys that Selena dated were placeholders,” a source exclusively told Us. “All the other guys were just flings. Justin always had her heart and attention. He was always her soulmate and her one true love.”

The insider added: “She [had] been happy with him but Justin always has the biggest piece of her heart. The situation is a heart string type of thing. She has to figure out what she wants.”

The Weeknd, for his part, was always a bit skeptical of the “Boyfriend” singer, 23. Although a Gomez pal told Us that The Weeknd “didn’t care” about their friendship, a second source notes that “he trusted Selena, but he really didn’t trust Justin.”

Gomez and Bieber rekindled their bond after she revealed that she secretly underwent a kidney transplant operation over the summer.

