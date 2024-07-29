The identity of Selma Blair‘s mystery boyfriend has been revealed.

Blair, 52, was spotted with Andy Kiernan at LAX airport on Friday, July 26. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Blair kept it casual in a white blouse and a cream-colored sweater while joined by her service dog, Scout. Kiernan — a businessman and cofounder of The Kiernan Group — wore a black shirt and white trousers.

The outing comes shortly after Blair exclusively opened up about her new romance in the newly revamped Us Weekly.

“He’s not in this business, although he has produced before. I wanted a Midwest man and I found a real Midwest man,” she shared in her cover story earlier this month. “I saw him from across a table and now he’s my boyfriend.”

Blair explained why she wasn’t in a rush to go public with Kiernan, 54, adding, “Nobody wants to be exposed to scrutiny. But yes, it’s possible to find love at 52. And beyond!”

The actress has subtly shown her feelings for Kiernan in the past. In February 2023, Blair replied to an Instagram selfie of Kiernan, writing, “I happen to have fallen for you madly. I would like some new material here.”

Before she started dating Kiernan, Blairwas in a relationship with Jason Bleick, with whom she welcomed son Arthur in July 2011. The exes called it quits in 2012.

Blair, who was previously married to Ahmet Zappa from 2004 to 2006, told Us she doesn’t have plans to tie the knot again.

“Fitting anything in as a mother wanting to build a career and figure out when you’re going to get your blood treatments in — a boyfriend falls by the wayside really easily,” she added. “That’s why I would never want to get married. It’s a major setup to fail.”

Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and has been candid about her health journey through the years. “Once I knew I had MS — which I’d had for a while — [things] made so much more sense. And I actually became much happier,” she told Us. “I’d had these jerks and spasms for many years, and I’d try to suppress them or keep moving or drink excessive amounts of alcohol to stop big things that I thought were mental.”

While reflecting on the ups and downs of battling the condition, Blair said finally having a diagnosis set her free.

“I realized it’s not about me. It’s about how I deal with people in the world. My stutter or dystonia or lack of ability to function in the sun — if that happens to me, it happens to others,” she continued. “So many people come up to me on the street. I’ve never had that. Being honest about the diagnosis and putting myself out there has been a real enrichment in my life.”

Sharing her experience with the world has been an honor. “It’s the most important thing I can do,” Blair explained. “I could be sitting crying at a table and someone leaves me a note that says, ‘You changed my daughter’s life’ or ‘My daughter dances again because she didn’t mind looking strange anymore when she can’t do it.'”

She concluded: “And I feel like the luckiest person in the world. It makes me so emotional. … There’s so many dualities. But the fact is, I’m still a woman. I’m still me.”