Senator Dianne Feinstein has died. She was 90.

One of Feinstein’s family members confirmed her death to The New York Times on Friday, September 29. No further details about her cause of death have been further revealed.

Feinstein — who was elected to the Senate in 1992 and earned the distinction of the longest-serving female senator ever — had been battling multiple health issues before her death.

“Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home,” an official statement released in August read. “All of her scans were clear and she returned home.” Several months earlier, Feinstein took a nearly three-month leave to recover from shingles.

Related: Celebrity Deaths in 2023: Stars We've Lost After losing beloved stars including Barbara Walters, Kirstie Alley and Stephen “tWitch” Boss in the final days of 2022, the entertainment industry continued to deal with loss in 2023. Hollywood was dealt a devastating blow with three significant losses in April: Jerry Springer, Harry Belafonte and Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman all died […]

“I have been hospitalized and am receiving treatment in San Francisco and expect to make a full recovery,” Feinstein said in a statement in March. Two months later, her office revealed that she had been suffering from serious shingles complications for some time.

​​“While the encephalitis [inflammation of the brain] resolved itself shortly after she was released from the hospital in March, she continues to have complications from Ramsay Hunt syndrome [which causes temporary paralysis in part of the face],” a spokesperson stated in May.

Prior to her health woes, Feinstein announced in February that she would be retiring at the end of the year.

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends,” she said at the time.

Feinstein made history in California politics, becoming ​​the first female mayor of San Francisco, the first female elected Senator of California, and the longest-serving woman senator.

During her time in the Senate, Feinstein, a Democrat, fought hard for climate reform — particularly when it came to some of California’s most serious issues including wildfires and droughts. In 1994, she enacted the federal Assault Weapons Ban, which prohibited the creation and sale of military-style assault weapons for 10 years.

Feinstein was married three times: to Jack Berman from 1956 to 1959, to Bertram Feinstein from 1962 to his death in 1978 and to Richard Blum from 1980 to his death in February 2022. Blum, who passed away after a battle with cancer, was 86 years old.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: These Women Are Slaying at United States Politics Who runs the world? Girls! In the last decade, many women have been slaying at United States politics. Take Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for example — she became the youngest women to be elected to Congress. Then there’s former first lady Michelle Obama who has been an advocate for female educations. Read on to learn about these […]

“My husband was my partner and best friend for more than 40 years,” Dianne said in a statement after Blum’s death. “He was by my side for the good times and for the challenges. I am going to miss him terribly.”

Dianne is survived by her only child, daughter Katherine Feinstein, whom she shared with Berman, as well as her granddaughter, Eileen, whom Katherine shares with husband Rick Mariano.