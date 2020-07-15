Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Serena Williams donating 50,000 meals to Instacart’s #GiveFromTheCart challenge benefiting Feeding America, to Kaley Cuoco relaxing at home in her pajamas, to Beyoncé and Jay-Z grabbing food to-go from Claudio’s in The Hamptons. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Serena Williams partnered with Instacart to launch the #GiveFromTheCart Challenge where consumers can donate the value of their last grocery cart, or any amount of their choice to Feeding America. Williams and her family made the first donation of 50,000 meals and Instacart will match each donation, up to 1 million meals. To participate, visit www.givefromthecart.com to donate, gather groceries from your fridge and pantry and form them into the shape of a heart, take a photo and share it across social channels with Instacart #GiveFromTheCart Challenge to encourage others to do the same.

— Whitney Port showed off her chic workout style in a Morgan Stewart Sport Buttercream sports bra and leggings on Instagram.

— Beyoncé and Jay-Z pulled up on their yacht and got food to-go from Claudio’s in The Hamptons.

— RHONJ’s Dolores Catania enjoyed Claffey’s Frozen cocktails at the Jersey Shore.

— Molly Sims showed off her toned figure in a pink workout set by Onzie on Instagram.

— Dockers launched its second collaboration with celebrity stylist Karla Welch, Dockers x karla, that features 6 unisex American classics with exaggerated, utilitarian and modern shapes available on Dockers.com and Xkarla.com. In honor of this collection, Dockers will be making a donation to The Trevor Project.

— Tribeca Enterprises partnered with IMAX and AT&T for the “Tribeca Drive-In” series, which will feature over 30 iconic films, comedy acts, and more. Events will be hosted at drive-in theaters and venues in L.A., New York, Arlington, TX, Miami and Seattle among other cities through August 2, 2020. A percentage of ticket proceeds will be donated to Black Lives Matter and complimentary access and reserved parking to will be offered to essential workers the first night at every venue.

— Julia Kelly showed off her Mirror case by Wildflower Cases with a selfie video on Instagram.

— Busy Philipps soaked up the sun while sporting a turquoise ultimate guardian pendant from Rock + Raw.

— Playboy debuted its first digital cover with Bad Bunny, which also marked the only time a man, aside from Hugh Hefner has appeared solo on a cover. The accompanying story, “Bad Bunny Is Not Playing God,” recounts his career, new albums and life as a queer ally in the world of reggaeton.

— Kaley Cuoco showed off her Soma’s Cool Nights Pajamas in an Instagram story.

— Mario Lopez and his family enjoyed gourmet sandwiches from European market and deli, Haute Mess in L.A.

— Native Atlas and DRK Beauty hosted a Kamba Fit virtual meditation class and discussion on Zoom while using Native Atlas’ Movement Oil to help with energizing and soothing the body.

— R&B artist 12AM dropped his new single “Come Over.”

— Pop-rock duo Stereo Jane released their new single and video for “I Don’t Wanna Talk About Me.”