Shannen Doherty joked there’s one person to blame for her marriage to ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko — and that’s her ex-fiancé, Rob Weiss.

Doherty, 53, spoke to Weiss ahead of exchanging vows with Iswarienko, 49. “Something had happened and you were like, ‘He went home to his parents in Florida,’” Weiss recalled on the Monday, April 15, episode of “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty” podcast. “I think I was like, ‘You know, Shannen, why don’t you just chill the f–k out. Get married and maybe just don’t create a whole issue for once.’ I was like, ‘Why don’t you just chill out and roll with it?’ I don’t remember exactly.”

Doherty jokingly interjected to say, “So you’re to blame. OK, that’s where I’m going with this.”

Doherty and Weiss had gotten engaged in 1995 after one year of dating. They ultimately split for good in 1998. She went on to tie the knot with Iswarienko in October 2011.

News broke in April 2023 that Doherty filed for divorce from Iswarienko after 11 years of marriage. At the time, her rep, Leslie Sloane, said that “divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted, [but] unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option.”

During an episode of her podcast in December 2023, Doherty revealed she underwent brain surgery after finding out that Iswarienko allegedly cheated on her.

“I went into that surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years,” she claimed. “To not go in that surgery, even though, being very clear, he wanted to go, I couldn’t go into that surgery with him there. I felt so betrayed.”

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and confirmed she was in remission after two years of chemotherapy. When her cancer returned in 2020, she revealed it was stage IV. In November 2023, she shared that the cancer had spread to her bones.

Doherty previously called the ending of her third marriage “embarrassing.” (She was previously married to Ashley Hamilton for a year in 1994 and Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003.)

“I am horrified that I can’t keep a relationship together. I think it is a reflection of me, but this one I think this one is on him. I’ve failed three times at marriage, but I still believe in love,” she explained during a podcast episode in December 2023.

“I also take some responsibility for the demise of our marriage — actually that’s not true,” she continued. “Let me rephrase that, I do not take responsibility for the demise of our marriage, I take responsibility for some of the issues in our marriage. I take responsibility not only because of how I was but because of how cancer impacted my marriage and how it impacted him the second time around.”