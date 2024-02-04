Shannen Doherty has seemingly reentered the chat regarding her Charmed feud with Alyssa Milano.

“#TheTruthMatters,” Doherty, 52, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, February 3, where the hashtag appeared on a plain, black background.

Several hours earlier, Milano, 51, took to Instagram to deny Doherty’s recent accusations that she was responsible for the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum getting fired from Charmed.

“I don’t know one other show that has had the success that Charmed had where the cast still speaks ill of the experience a quarter of a century later. This is 15 movies and 13 TV shows ago for me,” Milano wrote via Instagram on Saturday. “This was 11 years before my 15-year marriage and 13 years before having my first child. This was so long ago that any retelling of these stories from anyone is just revisionist history.”

She continued: “I will add, though, with absolute certainty — everything was documented. There was a professional mediator. … An on-set producer/babysitter who were both brought in to investigate all claims. It was then recommended by this mediator, after collecting testimony from cast AND crew — what changes should be made if the show was going to continue.”

Doherty and fellow Charmed star Holly Marie Combs previously claimed on a December 2023 episode of Doherty’s “Let’s Be Clear” podcast that Milano had allegedly refused to film Charmed season 4 with Doherty and issued an ultimatum that only one of them could stay on the show. Milano shut down the claims.

“I did not have the power to get anyone fired. Once Shannen left we had 5 more successful seasons and I am forever grateful,” Milano added. “As always, I wish Holly, Shannen and Rose [McGowan], peace and light in their personal and professional journeys. We all have bigger demons to fight.”

Doherty also seemingly reacted to Milano’s comments by reposting two cryptic quotes onto her Instagram Story.

“They tell u ‘I would neverrr [sic] do that to u’ & then they do it with a remix,” one anonymous quote read.

A second, meanwhile, called out narcissistic behavior. “Narcissists know how to charm the people around the victim, so they think the narcissist is a nice person,” the quote, attributed to Maria Consiglio, read. “So when the victim complains about the abuse no one believes them.”

Doherty did not confirm what she meant by sharing the posts.

Doherty, Milano and Combs, now 50, starred as the three Halliwell sisters on The WB’s Charmed upon its 1998 premiere. (Milano had replaced Lori Rom as youngest sibling Phoebe after the pilot.) Doherty only appeared on the first three seasons of the show about the coven of witches and her character was killed off in the season 3 finale. McGowan, now 50, replaced Doherty the next season, playing long-lost half-sister Paige.