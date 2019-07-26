



Steve Sanders has Brenda Walsh’s back! BH90210 star Shannen Doherty revealed that her costar Ian Ziering has been there for her through hard times and helps to rally her spirit.

The Heathers star, 48, shared some sidewalk art via Instagram on Thursday, July 25, that the Sharknado actor, 55, had sent her. “One day you will tell your story of how you’ve overcome what you’re going through now, and it will become part of someone else’s survival guide,” the message in chalk read.

Doherty gave a shoutout to Ziering in her caption, writing: “I got sent this today by someone very special. Someone who for the last two months, has made me laugh, smile, contemplate and has built me up when I’ve been low. @ianzieringthank you.”

The Charmed alum shared her own inspirational message one week week prior with a photo of Muhammad Ali running. “Muhammad Ali // “Often it isn’t the mountains ahead that wear you out, it’s the little pebble in your shoe,” she captioned the black-and-white snap.

Doherty, who recently filmed a tribute to late actor Luke Perry for his hit CW show Riverdale, admitted in March that she was having a difficult time coping with the death of her friend and castmate, who passed away on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke.

“Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts. But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives.”

Perry was 54 years old.

In addition to the Riverdale star’s death, Doherty, who is a breast cancer survivor, has ongoing concerns over her health. She told Health magazine for the publication’s March issue that despite her cancer remission, she has “fear” about starting a family with husband Kurt Iswarienko.

“We’re having conversations about an egg donor, maybe adoption,” she said. “But there’s fear there. Am I going to last five years? Ten years? I certainly wouldn’t want my 10-year-old burying a mother.”

She concluded: “I’ve always wanted a kid. But maybe I’m supposed to mother in a different way.”

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015. By April 2017, she was in remission following eight rounds of chemotherapy, radiation treatments and a single mastectomy.

She announced in April 2018 that a tumor marker test had come back elevated.

“Test and results,” she shared with fans. “One Tumor marker test came back good. Other … elevated. Just means I get monitored and another test. But even after that call, I’m staying positive and taking stock of my life. It certainly helps put things in perspective and reminds you of what you learned thru the cancer journey. And I sometimes, need a refresher.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!